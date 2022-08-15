We're Still Unsettled Monday

Low pressure drops south taking a cold front with it Monday. In its wake, we'll be left with mostly cloudy skies, a few lingering showers and isolated t-showers and highs around 80°. We're wedged in a static pattern this week, caught between a ridge to our southwest and a stalled northeastern low. Continued northwest flow aloft will keep it unseasonably cool with persistent below normal highs. We'll also see active weather through the midsection of the country, but most will miss or graze the Commonwealth. Our next chance for more widespread showers and storms unfortunately ramps up this weekend.