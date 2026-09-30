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We're Well Above Normal Wednesday

Wetter, Cooler Weather this Weekend
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Posted

High pressure slides east midweek, and the wind shifts over to the south/southwest. We have a short warm up inbound before unsettled and cooler changes develop this weekend. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We'll max out in the upper 80s, near 90° Thursday. Showers and storms fire up later in the day Friday and continue on and off Saturday. It won't be a washout of a weekend, but we will see rounds Friday through Sunday. Highs will fall from the low 80s Friday to around 70° Saturday and Sunday.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18