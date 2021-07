The sky should be mostly blue today, but thick smoke/haze from the western wildfires is doing a fine job of obscuring the sky and lowering temperatures a couple of degrees from where they'd otherwise be. It will make an interesting sunset (a few minutes before 9:00) and we'll do it again tomorrow.

We are looking to stay dry also. We'll be partly sunny with the smoky haze tomorrow with highs back in the mid 80s.