Wet and Cool Tuesday

After a very nice Memorial Day weekend, widespread rain sets in Tuesday and lingers midweek. Expect showers and t-storms Tuesday with a chance for locally heavy rain. Coverage will max out in the morning and become more scattered later in the day. As low pressure tracks northeast we'll see scattered showers and a few t-showers continuing overnight into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.5" to 1" in the Bluegrass with 1" to 2"+ southeast. With all the cloud cover and precipitation around we're still very cool, Tuesday's highs will stay below normal in the 60s with 70s returning later in the week.
Posted
