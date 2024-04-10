Wet and Dreary Midweek

Wet and dreary weather dominates midweek with more showers, isolated t-showers and highs around 70°. Expect more scattered showers and a few t-showers overnight with coverage ramping back up Thursday. With a potent low running the river and a cold front sweeping through, a few strong to severe storms (damaging wind) will be possible Thursday afternoon/evening. Heavy rain may also lead to localized flooding. In the wake of that system, we'll start off the weekend with lingering clouds and showers Friday and cooler highs in the upper 50s. We'll bounce back nicely the rest of the weekend.

