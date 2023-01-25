Watch Now
Wet and Windy Wednesday

Rain to Snow Showers Overnight, Thursday
Posted at 3:58 AM, Jan 25, 2023
last updated 2023-01-25 03:58:52-05

We're in for a wet and windy Wednesday with a significant round of winter weather bypassing the Commonwealth to the north. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for northern counties through the early afternoon. Expect highs around 50° in the Bluegrass and in the mid 50s south with scattered rain showers and a gusty (30-40+ mph) southeast to southwest wind. A wind advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Colder air filters in behind the departing low and we'll see scattered rain to snow showers overnight into Thursday with localized minor to light accumulation possible on the grass and elevated surfaces. Thursday's highs will trend much colder, in the 30s.

