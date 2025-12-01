Wet and Wintry Weather Inbound Monday Night, Tuesday Morning

Stay weather aware Monday night into Tuesday morning; we have a wintry and wet mess heading our way as low pressure passes to our south. Expect increasing clouds Monday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Moisture streams in overnight, and with slightly milder air coming with it, we'll see precipitation types stacked from north to south. The most likely area to see accumulating snow will stay along and north of I-64 with a general 1" to 3" possible, higher into northern counties. Farther south we'll see a brief mix (sleet & freezing rain) over to rain which will limit snowfall potential. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Bluegrass and northern counties. This will be our best chance at snow of the season for some, use caution on the roads late Monday night, the Tuesday morning commute could be slick and hazardous with highs staying in the low to mid 30s.