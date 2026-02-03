Wet and Wintry Weather Inbound Tuesday

Low pressure spins across the Commonwealth Tuesday, heaping another round of wet and wintry misery on top of what's already been an exceptionally dreary run of winter days. Expect cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 30s in the Bluegrass and low 40s south. That temperature setup at the surface means a rain and snow mix with a low chance for light freezing rain for a few hours as well. The main wave will hit Tuesday afternoon and wind down in the evening with a slushy couple of inches of snow possible north of I-64 with lower totals to straight rain as you head south. Roads that are still a mess will become wet, slushy, and even slicker. Stay weather aware and use extreme caution, especially on the evening commute. A winter weather advisory is in effect from Lexington, north until early Wednesday morning. We'll drop back below freezing overnight and stay in the upper 20s midweek, so everything will refreeze.