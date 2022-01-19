Wet Wednesday but Wintry Overnight

The winter hits just keep coming! This time, after a few late morning showers we're in for a round of widespread, cold rain Wednesday afternoon with highs around 40°. Much colder air edges in this evening with a transition from a rain/snow mix over to accumulating snow. Timing puts the change late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. Expect a general 1" to 2" snowfall with a band of 2" to 4" setting up from the Bluegrass, east into the mountains. We'll experience a fast freeze, lows will tank in the upper teens with a wicked wind chill thanks to a stiff northwest wind. Roads may become snow covered, icy and treacherous overnight. A winter weather advisory is in effect until Thursday morning.