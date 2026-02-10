What A Turnaround!

Well that escalated quickly. Somebody unplugged the giant freezer on the ground and the snow gave up allowing a surge of almost historic warmth to move in. Highs this afternoon have been well into the 60s and 70s! It's remarkable to think that just 4 days ago we were sitting in the mid 20s.

We aren't going to quite to the record high of 75 from 1932, but this is our second warmest February 10th we've ever recorded.

Tomorrow will end up 25 to 30 degrees colder than today, but all its doing is taking back to a seasonably normal brand of cool. We'll hang in that realm around normal through the week, but there is already another spring preview in the pipeline for next week.