What a weekend! The first weekend of October and the first weekend of Keeneland's Fall Meet are looking spectacular. We'll be enjoying a lot of sunshine tomorrow (sunscreen) with some more clouds and a breeze coming in on Sunday.

This may end up as summer's last gasp as highs flirt with 80 Saturday and we're into the low and mid 80s ahead of strong cold front Sunday.

Even with a 15 degree drop by midweek, the front comes through quietly with a dry forecast.