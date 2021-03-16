What An Amazing Weather Change

What a difference a day can make. We're running more than 30 degrees warmer than yesterday which is truly a phenomenal number. The spring like feel today will be leading to spring like thunderstorms tomorrow and Thursday, a few of which could be strong. Highs will be near 70 tomorrow before the cold returns Friday.
Posted at 4:33 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 19:34:15-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.