What's Left of Helene Finally Takes a Hike

Drier and Sunnier Weather Midweek
weather
The remnants of Helene will slowly break up and drift east over the Ohio Valley Monday with a cold front sweeping through Tuesday to finally clear it out. Expect morning fog and lingering low clouds Monday with a few showers, patchy drizzle and highs in the mid 70s. The cold front will spark a few more showers Tuesday, mainly later in the day, with highs in the upper 70s. High pressure takes over midweek and a few absolutely spectacular early October days follow with drier air, sunshine and highs in the 70s.

