Where's The Warmth?

FUN FACTS TO KNOW AND TELL! As we enjoy another April like day in the 60s, you may not have realized how historic this lack of heat is getting. This year our highest temperature so far has been 79. We're on pace for the 2nd latest 80 degree day in Lexington's weather history. Ironically, last year is currently the 3rd latest first 80 degree day, and we'll tie that tomorrow. If the forecast holds as is, we'll see an 80 next Thursday (May 20th) making it the second latest first 80.