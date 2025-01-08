Wicked Cold Midweek

The Commonwealth is in the icy grip of a January deep freeze with morning flurries, lingering clouds and a cold afternoon. Highs will struggle to hit the low to mid 20s Wednesday. Those clouds break overnight and Arctic air combined with radiational cooling will tank overnight lows to the single digits, potentially subzero in spots. This is bitter, pipe bursting cold: take precautions and don't leave pets outside. Some sun returns Thursday but we won't shake the cold, highs will stay in the low to mid 20s. Another winter storms fires up early this weekend, but this round will be straight snow with more of a southern focus. A winter storm watch is in effect for some counties with accumulating snow likely Friday night into Saturday morning. Roads will become hazardous again since much of the snow and ice from last weekend's storm will still be hanging around.