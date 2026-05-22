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Widespread Showers and Storms Inbound Friday, Saturday

Heavy Rain and a Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible
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Stay weather aware Friday, a warm front will slowly lift north sparking widespread showers and storms. With plenty of moisture streaming in and over that boundary from the Gulf, expect bursts of moderate to heavy rain. We could pick up 1" to 3" Friday into Saturday with localized flooding possible. A flood watch is in effect Friday until Saturday morning. We'll also need to watch for a few strong to severe storms Friday afternoon, evening with the potential for damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. Unsettled weather will continue on and off Sunday and into Memorial Day. Expect highs to stay in the 70s, eventually edging into the low to mid 80s next week.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18