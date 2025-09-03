Widespread Showers and Storms Likely Thursday

We finally had a few showers and t-showers fire up Tuesday, Wednesday will end up much the same. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s, a few showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. The main wave of showers and storms rolls through overnight into Thursday. Expect widespread showers and storms Thursday morning in the Bluegrass with the front slowly sagging southeast through the day. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday afternoon with gusty wind and heavy rain. We're back close to normal, in the low to mid 80s Friday but another front will spark a few showers and storms Friday night into Saturday morning. Another shot of unseasonably cool air follows with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s later in the weekend into early next week.