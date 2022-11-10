Widespread Veterans Day Rain Inbound

We have one last very warm day before the bottom drops out this weekend! Expect highs in the 70s Thursday with gradually increasing cloud cover later in the day. What's left of Hurricane Nicole will track northeast and sling a considerable shot of moisture across the Commonwealth Friday as a cold front sweeps in from out west. Expect rainfall amounts ranging from 1" to 2" with some areas pushing 3". There will be a sharp cutoff west toward I-65. In the wake of all that rain, much colder air barrels in for the rest of the weekend, our coldest of the season so far. Highs will crash from the 60s Friday to the 40s Saturday, Sunday and into next week. Watch for a few lingering rain/snow showers Saturday morning. We'll also see multiple mornings with lows in the 20s. Isolated upper teens aren't out of the question Sunday morning.