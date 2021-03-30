Wild Spring Weather

Spring is about to do its volatile thing weather wise over the next three days- from balmy to wet and stormy to flat out chilly! Expect a mostly sunny, windy and warm Tuesday with highs soaring into the 70s thanks to a strong southerly flow. Showers and a few t-showers will fire up overnight and track east along a cold front through the day Wednesday. A flash flood is watch in effect for southeastern counties Tuesday night through Wednesday. Heavy rain potential in an area still recovering from weekend flooding could lead to flash flood hazards. Highs will fall (50s) through the day and our first big spring chill (Redbud Winter) follows with lows in the 20s Thursday and Friday morning. If you've gotten a really early start on outdoor plants- beware!