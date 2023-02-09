Wind Advisory Thursday

A potent cold front sweeps east Thursday sparking scattered morning showers but really ramping up the wind. A wind advisory is in effect for 40 to 50+ mph southwest wind gusts. This is pushing high wind warning criteria, watch for isolated power outages and use extreme caution if you drive a high profile vehicle. The wind will peak Thursday morning through the lunch hour. Colder air behind the front will drop the temperature from highs in the 60s early in the day into the 50s later in the afternoon.