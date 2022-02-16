Wind Advisory Wednesday

As the low pressure that will bring our rain and storms Thursday begins to crank up tomorrow to our west, it's also going to create a lot of wind. A WIND ADVISORY is up for almost all of Kentucky. As the pressure gradient tightens, we'll see sustained southwest winds in the 20-30 mile per hour range with gusts up to 45 mph. Use care in high profile vehicles and make sure loose items outside get anchored down.

The wind making low will approach Thursday with rain and thunderstorms arriving. A strong storm is a chance and locally heavy rain is possible Thursday afternoon and evening as we stay in the warm air. After the low passes, the winds will swing around to the northwest much colder air pours back in and the rain could end as a light and brief wintry mix.

