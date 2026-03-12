Winds Of Change

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A Wind Advisory is in effect for Friday. We'll be seeing sustained southwest winds in the 18 to 25 mph range with gusts peaking out in the 35 to 50 mph range. Make sure items around the outside of your house are secured and take care driving high profile vehicles.

Weather Whiplash Warning! Wednesday afternoon's temperatures were in the upper 70s, which is more like late May and June. Thursday afternoon the temperatures are just near 50 and are running 25 to 30 degrees colder than yesterday. These temperatures are actually just a bit below normal for mid March. After a 'normal' cold night tonight with lows in the mid 30s we'll rebound back to near 60 tomorrow.

We'll see an even bigger temperature fall from Sunday, when we'll be well into the 70s, to Monday, when we'll be in the 30s...and snow will be possible!

