Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Windy and Colder Thursday

Morning Clouds Give Way to Afternoon Sunshine
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
Posted

Thursday will end up windy and colder with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and below normal highs in the low to mid 40s. A warm front will push highs back to the low to mid 50s Friday but will also bring more cloud cover and isolated showers. A round of showers fires up Friday night and winds down Saturday morning as a cold front slides through, with highs in the upper 40s Saturday and some afternoon sunshine.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18