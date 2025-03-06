Thursday will end up windy and colder with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and below normal highs in the low to mid 40s. A warm front will push highs back to the low to mid 50s Friday but will also bring more cloud cover and isolated showers. A round of showers fires up Friday night and winds down Saturday morning as a cold front slides through, with highs in the upper 40s Saturday and some afternoon sunshine.
Windy and Colder Thursday
Morning Clouds Give Way to Afternoon Sunshine
Posted
Thursday will end up windy and colder with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and below normal highs in the low to mid 40s. A warm front will push highs back to the low to mid 50s Friday but will also bring more cloud cover and isolated showers. A round of showers fires up Friday night and winds down Saturday morning as a cold front slides through, with highs in the upper 40s Saturday and some afternoon sunshine.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.