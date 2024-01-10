Early morning snow showers die down and that gusty southwest wind backs off a bit midweek. We're in for a cloudy to mostly cloudy, windy and colder Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s. Thursday brings more sunshine with a breezy and milder afternoon in the 40s. The next system in our active January pattern will throw another round of rain our way Friday with highs surging back into the low to mid 50s. We'll wrap it up with gusty rain to snow showers overnight into Saturday morning. Early next week is still trending downright frigid with the first Arctic airmass of the season barreling in and a decent chance for snow to go along with it.

