Windy and Cool Midweek

We've reached the middle of the week, and Wednesday will end up mostly to partly cloudy, windy and cool with highs slightly above normal, in the low to mid 50s. A few showers develop overnight and become more numerous Thursday morning. Watch for a brief, wintry mix across northern counties with highs will falling back into the 40s. High pressure takes over to start the weekend and we're looking good. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the 50s Friday and 60s Saturday. A cold front will spark a few rain showers Sunday and knock highs back to the 50s.