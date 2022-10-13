Windy and Cooler Thursday

A cold front sweeps east Thursday morning, watch for a few lingering showers and isolated t-showers early and a cool down later in the day. Clouds will break and a gusty west wind will keep it blustery through the afternoon with much cooler highs in the mid 60s. Friday looks good, after lows in the upper 30s we'll end up mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Another cold front drops south Saturday sparking a few showers and t-showers later in the day, overnight into Sunday morning. If you're going to the game at Kroger Field, plan accordingly. Turn up the heat next week! We could see the coldest air of the season overwhelm the Commonwealth early to midweek.