Windy and Milder Midweek

Wednesday is trending partly to mostly cloudy, windy and milder with highs in the mid 40s. Another cold front will pass through overnight with an accompanying shot of much colder air. Lows will crash to around 20° Thursday morning and the scattered rain showers we start out with Wednesday evening will transition to snow showers early Thursday morning. Watch for minor/light accumulation mainly across eastern and northeastern counties with slick spots on the roads possible. Thursday will stay cold with highs in the upper 20s even with afternoon sunshine.

