Windy and Milder Wednesday

A strong southerly flow sets up midweek and we'll see milder highs pushing into the mid 50s, right around or just above normal for most. We'll also see increasing clouds, mostly to partly sunny skies and one last dry day to take advantage of before another round of rain sets in for Thanksgiving. A cold front sweeps east Thursday pushing a round of gusty showers our way. Highs will fall to the upper 40s so it'll be a dreary, chilly and wet holiday. There's still a narrow window for a brief change to mixed, wintry precipitation at higher elevations of our southeastern mountain counties as the moisture departs Thursday night. Expect a much colder Friday as we dry out, highs will struggle to hit the upper 30s with a northwest wind and clouds breaking later in the day.