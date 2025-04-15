Windy and Much Cooler Tuesday

We're much cooler Tuesday behind the cold front that brough Monday's round of storms. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy and blustery day with a stiff west wind sustained around 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 30 mph. Highs will drop below normal again, in the mid to upper 50s. Watch for a low chance for patchy frost Wednesday morning, lows will drop to the mid to upper 30s as clouds clear and the wind dies down. High pressure takes over midweek and sunshine returns with highs slowly climbing from near 60° Wednesday to around normal (upper 60s) Thursday and spiking in the upper 70s Friday. Unfortunately, your Easter weekend is trending active with rounds of showers and storms Saturday, Sunday and into early next week.

