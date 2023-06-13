Windy and Still Below Normal Tuesday

Tuesday looks good, windy with below normal highs in the 70s and mostly to partly sunny skies. Low pressure over the Great Lakes will keep a low chance for a few showers and isolated t-showers in your StormTracker forecast, mainly overnight into Wednesday morning and mainly over northern counties. We'll stay in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday with isolated afternoon showers and t-showers possible. Expect a bump to around 80° and into the low 80s with plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday. We're still looking at a rising chance for showers and storms this weekend, most likely Saturday night into Sunday.

