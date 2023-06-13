Tuesday looks good, windy with below normal highs in the 70s and mostly to partly sunny skies. Low pressure over the Great Lakes will keep a low chance for a few showers and isolated t-showers in your StormTracker forecast, mainly overnight into Wednesday morning and mainly over northern counties. We'll stay in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday with isolated afternoon showers and t-showers possible. Expect a bump to around 80° and into the low 80s with plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday. We're still looking at a rising chance for showers and storms this weekend, most likely Saturday night into Sunday.
Windy and Still Below Normal Tuesday
Isolated Showers and T-Showers North, Late
Posted at 3:55 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 03:55:34-04
Tuesday looks good, windy with below normal highs in the 70s and mostly to partly sunny skies. Low pressure over the Great Lakes will keep a low chance for a few showers and isolated t-showers in your StormTracker forecast, mainly overnight into Wednesday morning and mainly over northern counties. We'll stay in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday with isolated afternoon showers and t-showers possible. Expect a bump to around 80° and into the low 80s with plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday. We're still looking at a rising chance for showers and storms this weekend, most likely Saturday night into Sunday.
