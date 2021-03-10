Windy and Warm Midweek

Pushed by a strong southerly wind, highs will soar to the upper 60s to low 70s midweek. That's Lexington's average high in late April, early May! Enjoy it while you can, we're still unseasonably warm Thursday but a few afternoon/evening showers and t-showers will fire up. Showers, t-showers and locally heavy rain are likely overnight into Friday as a cold front slowly sags southeast. We'll sustain a cooler weekend hit as well with highs falling through the 50s Saturday and bottoming out in the upper 40s Sunday.