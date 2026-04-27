Windy and Warm Monday, Storms Overnight

We're in for an active week as rounds of showers and storms fire up. After a partly to mostly cloudy and warm and windy Monday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, watch for a round of strong to severe storms Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The line will weaken as it heads east, but some storms could produce damaging wind and heavy rain. The tornado and large hail threat will stay well to our west. A stalled front will remain the focus for additional waves of strong to severe storms Tuesday night into Wednesday with gusty wind and heavy rain. Overall, we're looking at a rainfall range of 1" to 3"+ through midweek. The end of the week is trending drier but much cooler for your Derby weekend.