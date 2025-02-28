Gusty and Warmer Friday

We're in for a big temperature swing this weekend, starting out well above normal in the low to mid 60s Friday, falling to the 40s Saturday and bottoming out in the upper 30s to low 40s Sunday. The good news, there won't be much in the way of active weather to go along with the cooldown. It will be windy Friday, a wind advisory is in effect for southwest gusts 30 to 40+ mph. We'll see more cloud cover with isolated showers possible Saturday as a cold front goes through and Sunday looks sunny and dry. The middle of next week is still trending much more active with rounds of showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday. We'll need to watch for strong/severe storm potential Wednesday.