Windy and Warmer Midweek

A dry cold front will pass through midweek ushering in another brief shot of colder air. The good news, Wednesday will still top out in the upper 50s in the Bluegrass and low to mid 60s southeast with mostly sunny skies. Watch for a strong (10 to 20 mph) west wind shifting northwest later in the day. We're mostly clear and colder overnight with another hard freeze in the works as lows drop to the mid to upper 20s. Thursday will be another chilly March day with below normal highs in the upper 40s. Expect showers to start the weekend.

