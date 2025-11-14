Windy and Warmer this Weekend

We're starting off the weekend warmer, with highs in the mid 60s and partly sunny skies. A warm front lifts north Saturday, bumping up cloud cover and pushing highs into the upper 60s, around 70°. It will be a mostly cloudy and balmy day for the last home game for the Cats out at Kroger Field. Watch for a gusty (20 to 30 mph) southwest wind and isolated showers. A cold front follows sparking a round of showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning.