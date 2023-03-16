Windy and Warmer Thursday

A strong south wind will drive highs well above normal Thursday, into the low to mid 60s. Enjoy it while you can, we have big changes inbound this weekend. Rain ramps up overnight with a round of gusty showers tracking east through your Saint Patrick's Day morning and diminishing later in the day. The cold front pushing the moisture will also send the temperature in reverse, falling from the 50s into the 40s Friday afternoon. Another round of much colder air overwhelms the Commonwealth this weekend with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday and Sunday and multiple mornings with lows in the 20s. More hard freeze potential this weekend into early next week.