Windy and Warmer Tuesday

Tuesday's going to be windy and warmer with highs jumping to the upper 60s to low 70s thanks to a gusty (30-35 mph) southwest wind. We'll see gradually increasing cloud cover, mostly to partly sunny skies with a round of showers and isolated t-showers blowing through overnight. Rainfall amounts will remain light in the Bluegrass and drop close to nothing southeast. Expect a partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers and t-showers kick off the weekend with a significant warm up, 70s to low 80s following.

