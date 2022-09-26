Windy, Sunny and Cool Monday

A trough dug in over the Great Lakes will keep it windy and unseasonably cool Monday. Expect plenty of sunshine but a 10 to 20 mph west/northwest wind (gusty at times) will keep highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. High pressure building in from out west will establish a northerly flow, we'll stay sunny but see even cooler highs in the 60s with lows in the 40s Tuesday, through midweek. All eyes are on Ian, after a potential Florida landfall late Wednesday into Thursday the remnant low will track north and may throw some rain our way over the weekend depending on the track.