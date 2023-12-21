Winter Begins Warm

Winter begins Thursday but it won't be feeling much like it any time soon. Highs will stay well above normal, in the 50s to wrap up the work week and topping out around 60° Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Isolated showers are possible Thursday afternoon, scattered Saturday and widespread Monday and Tuesday. Christmas this year is definitely trending wet and warm.
Posted at 3:52 AM, Dec 21, 2023
