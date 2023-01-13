Winter Clamps Down Friday

We're shifting gears from spring back to winter as we head into the weekend! Thursday's severe storms (4 confirmed tornadoes so far) will give way to much colder air and a transition from rain to scattered snow showers Friday. A gusty (20 to 30 mph) northwest wind will keep the wind chill in the 20s but also pull moisture from Lake Michigan our way. Watch for bursts of snow through the afternoon with minor to light accumulation possible, mainly on grass and elevated surfaces. Highs hovering above freezing (mid to upper 30s) and the relatively warm ground temperature should mitigate impact. A winter weather advisory is in effect far southeast, our mountain counties down at the border could see a few inches of snow at higher elevations through Saturday morning.