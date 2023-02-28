'Winter' Ends On A Mild Note

We enjoyed a record warm day on Monday with a high of 74, beating the old record of 73 from 1996. Even though Tuesday, which is the final day of meteorological 'winter', will be cooler, only in the low 60s, it will still be 10 degrees above normal which will help us finish this winter as the second warmest.

The seasonably warm temperatures will continue this week and record warmth is possible on the first day of 'meteorological spring' Wednesday as we head back into the mid 70s. Even when it's 'cool' on Saturday, it's not far from normal, and it doesn't last.

Rain will be coming back later Wednesday into Thursday with another strong storm potential coming back on Friday, along with a heavy rain threat, so Stay Weather Aware.