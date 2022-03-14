Winter Is Gone...For Now

It's a quiet weather pattern setting up and one that will become increasingly springy! It'll become partly cloudy tonight and overall just seasonably cool with lows in the upper 30's to around 40. Tuesday will have some clouds around to start, but will become increasingly sunny with highs heading back into the mid 60s.

The warm up will continue with another quiet day on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. On St. Patrick's Day Thursday we'll enjoy a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 70s, making it the warmest day of the week.

Friday will see a storm system on the map passing to our west which does put us on the warm side of the storm, so we'll still be in the 60s and windy. We could also see some stronger storms in the area. This system will leave some lingering showers into Saturday morning which will also cool us back down into the 50s for highs.

Spring officially begins Sunday, and it will also begin our next warm up as we push back toward the 60's and 70s the first of next week.