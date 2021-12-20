Winter Officially Starts

Winter officially begins Tuesday morning just before 11 with the winter solstice. Take note of where the Sun is around noon and compare that position to the start of summer in June...pretty interesting. This will be the longest nights of the year with the shortest daylight hours. Weather will be pretty close to normal for the first day of winter...partly sunny and in the upper 40s.
Posted at 6:02 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 18:40:22-05
