Winter Returns For Its Final Weekend

The cold front pushed through Lexington at 10:30 this morning and reintroduced us to winter. The temperature dropped 6 degrees in 10 minutes between 10:25 and 10:35 and 10 degrees in a half hour between 10:30 and 11:00. We ended up spending the afternoon in the 30s. which ended up almost 30 degrees colder than yesterday.

Saturday will be a cold day with highs struggling to near 40. There will also be a blustery wind keeping wind chills in the 20s most of the day. Sunday will start even colder, in the upper teens with highs only getting into the upper 30s on the last full day of winter.

Spring will begin on a coolish note Monday, but spring warmth does come back late next week as temperatures surge into the 70s. That surge of warmth will also come along with storms on Friday.