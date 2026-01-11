Winter returns to the Bluegrass

Happy Sunday! Winter is back in the Bluegrass as we will struggle to reach the mid-30s this afternoon. Some of us may see scattered snow showers and flurries as Sunday continues before calmer weather arrives in the evening. Overnight lows will fall to the lower 20s as we start the workweek. Much of the week will be dry and mild, but another cold front arrives on Thursday, bringing more chances for snow showers through next weekend.