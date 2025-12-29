Winter returns to the Commonwealth

I hope you enjoyed the 60s and 70s while we had them, because the 30s are here to stay through the end of 2025. This evening, we will fall back to the upper teens as frigid easterly winds keep us cold. Tuesday will be very similar to today, with temperatures reaching the lower 30s and morning wind chills in the single digits. Hats and gloves will be necessary, as wind chills will remain cold through most of the day. By New Year's Day, we warm up to the upper 30s with a chance for a few snowflakes before reaching the 40s by Sunday