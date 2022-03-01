Winter Scoreboard

If you wondered how our winter shaped up, technically it was warm, very wet, and snowy. However, it's how we got there that's interesting as extremes balanced to averages.

The warmth all came from December, which was the 2nd warmest on record. January was very cold (26th coldest) and February was about normal, but overall they were the 44th coldest start to a year.

January accounted for 93% of our snow and over half of that fell on just one day, January 6th with 9.9". The one constant? All months were very wet as we did end up the 5th wettest on record.