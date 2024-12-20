Winter Starts With A Cold Weekend

The Winter Solstice occurs at 4:21 a.m. Saturday morning, which signals the start of our winter season. It's going to feel like it.

Highs this weekend will be in the 30s, certainly reminding you that it's officially winter. Clouds will be around as Saturday starts, but sunshine returns in the afternoon. It's also going to be really cold Sunday morning, with lows in many places in the teens.

WLEX

That changes dramatically as we head toward Christmas and beyond, with highs in the 50s and pushing 60 as we head toward the New Year.

There are rain chances most days next week, but it looks light and scattered.

