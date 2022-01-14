Winter Storm Brewing Late this Weekend

The stage is set for another round of potentially significant winter weather late this weekend. We'll end up mostly cloudy and colder Friday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Watch for a hint of light snow and even some minor accumulation out west toward I-65 Saturday morning but most of the day will be quiet with highs in the 30s. Low pressure cranks up to our south and slings about every mode of precipitation possible Sunday, and that's where things get interesting. A nose of warm air southeast will accompany the moisture surge. Watch for a round of mixed precipitation at onset Sunday morning (sleet & light freezing rain) mainly southeast that will gradually change over to snow and cut into higher snow totals where it develops. A band of moderate to heavy (and potentially wet) snow will likely set up between the Bluegrass and southeastern Kentucky with a sharp gradient dropping off rapidly as you head into northern Kentucky. A winter storm watch is in effect through Monday morning from the Bluegrass, southeast. Travel will become hazardous late Sunday, overnight into Monday morning especially if you're trying to head south into Tennessee. With cold air lingering early next week, whatever comes down will hang around.