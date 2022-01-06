Winter Storm Inbound Thursday

Lexington's first accumulating snow of the season is on the way Thursday and it's packing a wintry punch! Expect snow onset in the Bluegrass from mid to late morning, it'll be the most widespread into the afternoon and early evening out east. A winter storm warning is in effect for most of the area with a winter weather advisory north through Thursday night. Watch for bands of moderate to heavy snow that will drop visibility and lead to rapid accumulation. Road conditions will deteriorate as we fall through the 20s later in the day. Significant travel hazards will be possible for the Thursday evening commute. A true shot of bitterly cold Arctic air blankets the Commonwealth overnight into Friday. Expect frigid lows in the low teens to upper single digits. The wind chill will be worse, low single digits to below zero at times Friday morning. The good news? We'll quickly rebound this weekend with highs back in the 40s, pushing 50° Saturday into Sunday. Unfortunately, we'll also have to deal with a rising rain chance Sunday.